High School Students Taking Academics Outdoors

Senior High Students at Oilfields High School have the opportunity to take their academics outdoors.

The Quest Program takes students on adventures where what they learn in the classroom is applied to the activities they do outside for the program.

Karen Larter, Quest program co-coordinator and teacher at Oilfields High School, says science and math can easily be used in nature.

"Low angle calculations are really critical in avalanche safety, looking at flow rates for the rivers that we're paddling or analyzing the function of the tides for science, the bio diversity of the areas that we're visiting, that's our focus for this year."

Some of their excurions include trips to Waterton, Lake O' Hara, Castle, and Writing on Stone.

Larter adds the program is dependant on their fundraising efforts.

"Our programming fees are easily less than half of the actual programming costs. The money that we raise at these spring fundraisers, a portion of it will be used to fund our spring trip to Vancouver Island and a portion of it will be used to seed next years program. The students benefiting are current and future."

To help support their trip to Vancouver Island the group is holding a fundraiser at the Flare n' Derrick in Turner Valley on Mar. 30.

The event will feature live music, dinner, and live and silent auctions.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Oilfields High School.

