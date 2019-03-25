Details
Category: Local News

Senior High Students at Oilfields High School have the opportunity to take their academics outdoors.

The Quest Program takes students on adventures where what they learn in the classroom is applied to the activities they do outside for the program.

Karen Larter, Quest program co-coordinator and teacher at Oilfields High School, says science and math can easily be used in nature.

"Low angle calculations are really critical in avalanche safety, looking at flow rates for the rivers that we're paddling or analyzing the function of the tides for science, the bio diversity of the areas that we're visiting, that's our focus for this year."

Some of their excurions include trips to Waterton, Lake O' Hara, Castle, and Writing on Stone.

Larter adds the program is dependant on their fundraising efforts.

"Our programming fees are easily less than half of the actual programming costs. The money that we raise at these spring fundraisers, a portion of it will be used to fund our spring trip to Vancouver Island and a portion of it will be used to seed next years program. The students benefiting are current and future."

To help support their trip to Vancouver Island the group is holding a fundraiser at the Flare n' Derrick in Turner Valley on Mar. 30.

The event will feature live music, dinner, and live and silent auctions.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Oilfields High School.

For more information click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Alberta Independence Party's Dan Irving Gearing Up For Election

As Albertans prepare to head to the polls next month, they may be taking time to educate themselves on who's who in the Highwood Riding. Locally, residents will have their pick of either Dan Irving…

High School Students Taking Academics Outdoors

Senior High Students at Oilfields High School have the opportunity to take their academics outdoors. The Quest Program takes students on adventures where what they learn in the classroom is applied…

Telus Construction In Downtown Okotoks

Telus crews will be out doing work in Downtown Okotoks this week. They will be doing an underground installation behind the Municipal Centre. The work is happening in the back alley as well as on the…

Gardner Not Sure About UCP Conservation Policy

The NDP's Cam Gardner isn't buying what Jason Kenney and the UCP are selling when it comes to their conservation policies. The UCP say they have a plan to sell off some Crown Land to make up for land…

Thick Fog Prompts Advisory for Several Regions

With a Fog Advisory in effect today and more precipitation forecast overnight, more thick fog can be expected. Extra care must be taken when driving in heavy fog, which can make travelling hazardous.…

Foothills County Introduces New Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw

A new bylaw will give Peace Officers more effective tools to deal with incidents related to dogs. The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw addresses many aspects of dog behaviour such as aggressive…

Town Hosting Open House for Potential Parks Projects

Residents are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Town of Okotoks to discuss two potential parks projects. One of these projects is the planned upgrade for the play equipment for Tillotson…

Okotoks Town Councilor to Propose Business Advisory Taskforce

A member of Okotoks Town Council is proposing the creation of a taskforce that could help bring business to Okotoks. Tanya Thorn with Okotoks Town Council is proposing the creation of a Business…

License Plate Thefts Prompt Tips From RCMP

Local residents have expressed concern over vehicle license plate thefts, as well as incidents where plates are being switched out. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP, said in a statement that…

Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association Host Their AGM Monday

For anyone who would like to learn about how to help in the fight against rural crime in the Foothills, Monday is the day to mark on your calendar. The Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association is…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login