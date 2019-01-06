High River Welcomes 2019's New Years Baby

Unlike 2018, the town of High River didn't have to wait too long for this years annual New Years baby.

On January 1 at 12:56 a.m. the High River Hospital greeted 2019's first born child.

Proud parents Stacie and Scott from Okotoks, welcomed their new addition to the family, Emrys a baby boy, weighing in a 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

As per tradition, the High River Hospital Auxiallary delivered a care package to the family, with a baby quilt, bank and some money donated from the Auxillary members.

Last years New Years baby wasn't delivered until five days into the New Year.

