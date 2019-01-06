High River Welcomes 2019's New Years Baby

Details
Category: Local News

Unlike 2018, the town of High River didn't have to wait too long for this years annual New Years baby.

On January 1 at 12:56 a.m. the High River Hospital greeted 2019's first born child.

Proud parents Stacie and Scott from Okotoks, welcomed their new addition to the family, Emrys a baby boy, weighing in a 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

As per tradition, the High River Hospital Auxiallary delivered a care package to the family, with a baby quilt, bank and some money donated from the Auxillary members.

Last years New Years baby wasn't delivered until five days into the New Year.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

