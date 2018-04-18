  • Print
A High River resident says she is stuck in her home after she discovered mould in her home in November. 

Stephanie Brewer lives in the Mundy apartments which are part of the Town of High River's affording housing project.

She says the mould has become much worse since the fall. 

"I had to throw out the kids toys, beds, and a horse rocker becuase there was mould growing on the bottom of it." 

mouldstephaniebrewer2Mould in Brewer's apartment. (Photo Courtesy: Stephanie Brewer)

Brewer said the Mundy apartment board did nothing, however, the Town of High River released this statement to Okotoks Online. 

"Representatives from the Town and a restoration company completed a walk-through of the unit in question on Wednesday, April 11. From the walk through, mold was observed on the south exterior walls of two bedrooms and in the window tracks of the third.The unit will be professionally remediated as quickly as possible.  A new type of flooring will be installed in the rooms where the problem arose that will help to keep the floor warmer and be less prone to mold growth. The Town will continue to communicate with the tenant to have the unit repaired and prevent future problems. The Town will also work with the tenant to secure alternate accommodation during the remediation process, if needed. It appears that an accumulation of condensation during the cold months caused the mold.

The Town had previously provided tenants with strategies to control moisture and humidity." 

Brewer says the people of High River have stepped up to help where they could, offering beds, clothes and other items as support.  

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

Officer Discharges Firearm in Confrontation

Thursday evening, RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person in a parking lot. When mounties arrived on scene, there was a confrontation between an unidentified male and officers which resulted…

