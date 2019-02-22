High River RCMP Seeking Public Assistance After a Trio of Break Ins

High River RCMP are asking for public assistance in relation to a string of Break and Enters.

At approximately 3:45am on February 22nd, a business on 11th Ave SE was broken into by three individuals, believed to be men, in black hoodies.

They entered the property using a Cube van but quickly fled once the alarm was sounded.

The suspects fled on foot into a nearby black pickup, leaving the Cube van on scene.

Another break in occurred at 6:10 at a different business, with an unknown number of individuals arriving in a beige or tan quad cab GMC or Chevy truck (pictured) and fleeing in a stolen GMC Sierra with some industrial equipment in tow.

RCMP then responded to a third break-in at approximately 11:30 at an oil site.

They observed two suspects fleeing in black hoodies fleeing to a nearby vehicle, described by RCMP as "believed to be a 2005 model dark coloured Chevy or GMC extended cab" and sped away.

RCMP decided not to pursue so as not to risk the safety of the public.

Any members of the public who may have information on these break ins are asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

