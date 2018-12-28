High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance With Fireworks Explosion

High River RCMP are seeking the public's help after a suspected firework explosion damaged a vehicle just south of the community.

On Sunday, December 23rd, in the early morning hours, police were called to a grass fire and damaged vehicle on the off-ramp from 498 Avenue exiting onto highway two northbound.

Upon arrival, members spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who reported seeing a small burning object on the shoulder of the off-ramp. The driver had stopped to stomp out the small fire, causing an explosion which damaged the vehicle and started two separate grass fires. The High River Fire Department extinguished both fires and no one was injured.

After investigation, High River RCMP determined the damage and fire were caused by a firework, as opposed to an explosive device. They do not believe the vehicle was a deliberate target.

Witnesses observed an SUV and Sedan at the time of the incident, of which make, model and colour are unknown, nor is it known if they are related to the explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

