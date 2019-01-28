High River RCMP Respond To School Bus Incident

High River RCMP are currently at the scene of a school bus that rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2.

According to police, there were eight students on the bus.

One was transported to Calgary by STARS Ambulance and one was treated for minor injuries.

The remaining six students were taken home to their parents by police.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

