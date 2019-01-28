Details
Category: Local News

High River RCMP are currently at the scene of a school bus that rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2.

According to police, there were eight students on the bus.

One was transported to Calgary by STARS Ambulance and one was treated for minor injuries.

The remaining six students were taken home to their parents by police.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Okotoks and High River RCMP Join Calgary Police In Overnight Search For Car Thief

Okotoks and High River RCMP were kept busy in the early morning hours of Monday, January 28, looking for a suspect in a car theft. Sergeant Ryan Dlin, with the High River RCMP, says there was a…

High River RCMP Respond To School Bus Incident

High River RCMP are currently at the scene of a school bus that rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2. According to police, there were eight students on the bus. One was…

RCMP Look To The Public To Identify Robbery Suspect

The Foothills Mobility store on Centre Street in High River was the victim of a grab and run robbery Sunday, January 27. High River RCMP say they don't have much to go on at this point, but they and…

Road Closed Due To Collision

The Town of Okotoks is giving residents a heads up about a road closure. Traffic is blocked off in both directions on 338th Avenue, eat of 48th Street, due to a motor vehicle collision. First…

A Great Year In Store For The Okotoks And District Chamber Of Commerce

A great year is in store for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce after a successful Annual General Meeting this past Wednesday. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and District…

Alberta Group Lobbies for a Unified School System

Since October of 2018, "Together for Students" has lobbied for a unified publicly funded school system. This would eliminate the Catholic school system, which Campaign Chair Pat Cochrane says would…

Okotoks Residents Contribute To Operation Christmas Child

This past year, Operation Christmas Child saw a total of 517,437 shoeboxes packed up by loving Canadians, and residents of Okotoks contributed 1,627 boxes to that total. The shoeboxes, which were…

AGLC Issues 10 New Retail Cannabis Licenses

The AGLC announced on Friday that they would be issuing 10 retail cannabis licenses to retailers in Alberta. In an official release, the AGLC said the first 10 applications submitted which satisfied…

Snow Removal Scheduled For Elma Street

Residents living or travelling through Elma Street, should be advised that the town will be removing snow from the street on Monday, January 28. Please have all vehicles and any obstructions removed…

Lawn Mower Lawsuit Could See Money Back In Your Pocket

If you bought a lawn mower between, 1994-2012 you could be in line for some lawsuit money. There was a class action lawsuit against several major lawnmower companies and it was settled in court,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login