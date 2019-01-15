Details
Category: Local News

A Calgary man was able to get a trailer full of stolen construction equipment back with help from the High River RCMP.

Robert Michaud says his brother spotted the trailer on Highway 2 heading south a few days after it was stolen, and he was in the area so he was able to catch up to it.

RCMP SGT. Ryan Dlin of the High River Rcmp says they were able to do a traffic stop at the Aldersyde overpass.

"We were notified of the brother of the property owner that their trailer was stolen out of Calgary," said Dlin. "And they had seen it on the highway heading southbound towards High River."

Dlin added they recognized the trailer as being theirs because it was very distinctive.

"The brother who called us had done some work to it and recognized where the work had been done. It had some decals on it previously so he was able to identify it. He was able to notify us and we were able to just do a traffic stop on it."

Michaud was able to film the traffic stop on his dash cam and says he had no intention of confronting the culprits. but it felt great to get his property back.

Dlin doesn't recommend that kind of action.

"We prefer just let us know where you saw it last and just let it go, just so no one gets put into harms way," said Dlin.

 

More Local News

Local Student Promoting Education For Less Fortunate Girls

Promoting education for underprivileged girls in Uganda has become the passion of a local high school student. Bryanna Cuthill, a 17-year-old Holy Trinity Academy student, says the campaign spoke to…

Local Business Owner Hoping For Moratorium Lift Sooner Than Later

The shortage of supply of cannabis has halted jobs and profits in the retail industry with Alberta Gaming and Liquor commission's Moratorium on store licenses. Beverly Gilbert, President of Micro…

High River RCMP Recover Stolen Trailer on Highway 2

A Calgary man was able to get a trailer full of stolen construction equipment back with help from the High River RCMP. Robert Michaud says his brother spotted the trailer on Highway 2 heading south a…

Expanded Season & Seating At Seaman Stadium For 2019

Just over four months until the boys of summer are back at Seaman Stadium. Last year, like in 2017, each game was a sell out and this year fans will have more opportunities to find themselves a seat…

Okotoks Ranked 2nd in the Province for Sustainable Spending

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business ranked Okotoks second in Alberta in terms of Sustainable Spending from 2006-2016. 182 Alberta municipalities were ranked, with Nobleford surpassing…

Intersection Safety Is January Focus For RCMP

Alberta RCMP are taking a focus on intersection safety this month. In 2016, police say the most frequently identified driver errors that lead to collisions took place at intersections. Errors…

New Programs In The Works For Rowan House This Year

Coming off the heels of a seasonal bump in shelter demand from early January, the Rowan House Society has been looking into new ways to engage the Foothills community both in regards to shelter…

Alberta Liberals Denounce Police Carding

The Alberta Liberal Party is taking a stance towards the practice of police carding, which they say is unfairly representing and targeting racial minorities. In a recent news release on the Alberta…

Cold Snaps Expected in the Coming Weeks

Foothills residents have enjoyed a fairly mild Winter so far. January is usually the coldest month of the year, but we've seen positive temperatures in the double digits with relatively little…

Continued Use Of Storm Ponds Prompts Another Safety Reminder

The warm weather and community awareness has prompted another reminder from the Okotoks Fire Department regarding storm ponds. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says he's concerned about residents…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login