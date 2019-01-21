High River RCMP Investigating Vehicle That Crashed Through Rural Gate

High River RCMP are turning to the public for help after a vehicle crashed through a residential gate west of the town.

On Jan. 20 around 9:30 p.m., an unidentified vehicle barrelled through the front gate of a rural property on 16 Street West, just south of 434 Avenue between High River and Okotoks.

Police say it's likely the vehicle's front end has significant damage, including a missing plug for the block heater which had been ripped off.

The type, make, and model of the vehicle are unknown but it is believed to be silver or grey in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]