High River RCMP Investigating Suspicious Occurrence

High River RCMP are investigating after a nine-year-old boy was approached by two men in a white minivan on Janurary 24th just before 4 p.m.

The minivan pulled up next to the boy, who was walking on the sidewalk on Monteith Drive S.E., between 5th Street S.E. and 1st Street S.E.

The male passenger got out of the minivan and gestured to the boy, who thought the male was indicating for him to get into the van. The boy immediately ran away and went home.



The vehicle is described as a white minivan with blue lettering on the rear side panels, no roof rack, no lettering or logos on the doors,windows on the side.



The male passenger is described as brown skinned with a short white beard wearing a grey or black beanie type hat black, wool jacket with higher collar, possibly a pea coat style and glasses

The male driver was only described as having dark hair and a dark short beard, with darker skin.



If you have information about this investigation, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

