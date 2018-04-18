A report of a suspicious vehicle on April 12th at the Mazeppa Gas plant has resulted in two arrests.

High River RCMP responded to call for a suspicious vehicle at the plant, located northeast of the town of High River.

They found two males who claimed to be working sitting in a vehicle at the site.

Further investigation found the pair had opened an access gate into the facility and gained access to one of the shops on site.

A large amount copper wire was located inside their vehicle along with other miscellaneous items from the shop.



Jason Brian Woytuck and Jarod Michael Ruff, both of Calgary, AB, were arrested and are facing several charges including:

- Break and Enter to Commit,

- Possession of Stolen Property,

- Theft,

- Possession of Break in Instruments,

- Mischief

- Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Carrying a Concealed Weapon



- Entering Land Without Permission.

Woytuck also had outstanding warrants from Grande Prairie and the Calgary Police Service and RUFF had outstanding warrants from High River.

Woytuck will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 4th, 2018 and Ruff will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on April 20th, 2018.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

