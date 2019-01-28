Okotoks and High River RCMP Join Calgary Police In Overnight Search For Car Thief

Okotoks and High River RCMP were kept busy in the early morning hours of Monday, January 28, looking for a suspect in a car theft.

Sergeant Ryan Dlin, with the High River RCMP, says there was a collaborative effort between detachments attempt to locate the suspect.

"High River and Okotoks detachment members assisted Calgary City Police in trying to stop a stolen vehicle. Calgary City (Police), followed the vehicle out of the City using their HAWCS helicopter," he said.

Dlin adds the suspect fled on foot after hitting a curb, and managed to evade capture.

Several High River residents say the helicopter sounds and multiple flashing lights actually woke them.

One says the HAWCS helicopter shone their spotlight into their yard for several minutes during their search for the suspect.

Dlin says they have a description, in addition to other leads they're following up on with the Calgary City Police, and says he thinks they stand a good chance of finding the suspect and laying charges.

