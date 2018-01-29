High River Mounties On The Lookout For Stolen Truck & Trailer

High River RCMP are asking for our help in finding a stolen truck and trailer filled with thousands of dollars of sound equipment.

Mounties say sometime Sunday, January 28, between 2 and 9 in the morning a grey 2006 Ford F-250 extended cab with a silver 10 foot Ellis utility trailer attached was stolen from a residence in town.

This 10' Ellis utility trailer was attached to the truck when it was stolen. It was filled with thousands of dollars worth of sound equipment.

On the tailgate of the truck is the phrase "I'm Just Sayin'" and on the rear are two bumber stickers saying "Bluegrass Rules" and "Steeldrivers."

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.