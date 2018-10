High River RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

They say 32 year old Carol Littlepine hasn't been seen since Saturday, October 6, and there is a general concern for her safety and well being.

She's described as Aboriginal, 5'9", about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the High River RCMP at (403)652-2357 or their local police.

