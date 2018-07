High River RCMP are trying to locate a missing High River woman.

44 year old Karen Elizabeth Cook was reported missing Tuesday, July 17, after last being seen in High River.

She's described as caucasian, 5'2", 166 lbs, with long black hair and blue green eyes.

If you've seen or heard from her or know of her whereabouts, you`re asked to call the High River RCMP at (403)652-2357.