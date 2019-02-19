High River Health Care Foundation Receives Donation from Cayley Odd Fellows

The Cayley Odd Fellows stopped by the High River Hospital on Friday to make a donation of $5000 to the High River Health Care Foundation.

The donation will contribute to the "Delivering a Better Experience" campaign, which aims to convert seven small maternity rooms into four large maternity care suites, in order to provide more maternal comfort and services.

The money was raised at the first annual Steak and Lobster Night, hosted by the Odd Fellows.

Tim Collis with the Odd Fellows says the event exceeded expectations. So it was the dinner and then we had a silent auction. For a first event for us we thought it was really great, and so we're going to continue and pick a new charity every year."

"We managed to raise $5000 for the first event so it was actually quite a bit more than we expected we would raise.

Cathy Couey, Fund Development and Communications Officer with the Health Care Foundation says they're very close to their goal.

"Our goal is to raise anything over $500,000 and we're incredibly close to that, this this will help us get that much closer. We can't think the community enough. To have a project like this in our community, the size that it is, to be 100% community funded is something to be said for this community."

Couey says the new facilities will be rather unique.

"Essentially what's happening is, we're taking what was seven very small maternity rooms and we're making tem into four larger maternity care suites. These will be more efficient, more safe, more comfortable, there'll be space for dad or partner and there'll be a labour delivery tub in each of those rooms; we're only one of about two facilities in the province that have that."

Collis says the Odd Fellows are on the lookout for members, and encourages anyone interested in taking part to get in touch with the organization.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]