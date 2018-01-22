High River Gaining Momentum

The Town of High River is showing a lot of positive momentum and that includes posting some pretty impressive numbers for business growth.

Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development, told the Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting last week commercial occupancy has grown from 75 to 86 percent over the last 18 months.

"Probably the thing I need people to understand the most, there is a lot of commentary about empty space, our space is filling and at a really rapid rate," said Dawson. "So in a place where we are recovering from something already and the economy around us is struggling that kind of growth is incredible."

Commercial development has grown by 234.179 square feet of new space since 2015.

And business licences has increased from 570 in 2016 to 585 in 2017.

"And the interesting part about that is there are a lot of businesses are exempt from business licences. So when you look in our downtown there is a lot of medical service and business professionals they don't all require business licences so they are not reflected in that."

Another big area of momentum is non-residents who view High River as favourable has increased to 70 percent in 2017 from 30 percent in 2016.

""When we started, when we asked do you find High River as a favourable place, 30 percent said yes and now we are up to 70 and I attribute that to our campaign work."

That campaign work has also seen the media relations score increase from 53 percent in 2016 to 85 percent in 2017.

