High River Continues Annexation Negotiations On Three Pieces Of Land

The Town of High River continues to push for the annexation of three pieces of land around the Town.

Town Planner Sarah Peck says only one is slated for development at this time.

"There's red Tail Rise. But there's also a small triangular piece of land just off of 12th Avenue South West. Then the third area of land, we're calling the North East Country residential parcel. So it's the parcel of land that's off 112th Street in the North East"

The small piece at the corner of 12th Avenue and 72nd Street S.W., will not be developed as it'll be outside the Southwest berm, while the Northeast piece of land, from 112th Street N.E./Range Road 284 to Highway 498 could face a challenge as landowners there may contest the annexation to the Province.

Peck says they're only anticipating only the North East part will be contested, which she says should allow them to go ahead with the other two annexation applications, unopposed.