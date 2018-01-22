High River Committeee Looks to Enter Hockeyville Competition

The Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex is competing with local rinks across Canada for an upgrade.

A community group has entered High River into the Kraft Hockeyville competition where the grand prize is 250 thousand dollars in arena upgrades and the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game.

Amanda Pawlitski, spokesperson for the committee, says they need to post 100 stories on the Hockeyville Web site about why High River deserves to win.

They will be gathering the stories and looking for volunteers and supporters at the Rec-plex on Saturday, January 20th from noon till 1:30 p.m.

"This is the community engagement session," said Pawlitski. "So this is where you can be heard. If you have any concerns or if you have any ideas on how to promote to get people to submit stories."

It is also the place to let the committee know If you want to be involved.

For anyone who would like to write a support story on the website, but is having a few problems coming up with it the committee can help you out.

For more information check out their Facebook page.

Okotoks previously won $25,000.00 for the Pason Centennial Arena expansion, as a Top Ten finalist in the 2016 Hockeyville competition.

