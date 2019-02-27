Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks will be home to high caliber curling action next year.

The town is playing host for the 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Curling Championships as the top 12 women's teams in the province will go head to head to see who will carry on to the Scottie's national tournament.

Atina Ford Johnston, Co-Chair of the 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Championships, says there's a few reasons why they chose the Murray Arena at the Okotoks Recreation Centre over the rinks at Pason.

"The Murray Arena is an intimate setting. When the curlers compete I'm sure that it will be full of fans. Not that we wouldn't be able to fill the Pason arena, but I think the Murray is definitely achievable," she explains. "The other reason and probably the largest reason for us, was having the convenience of having the Murray right next to the curling club so we can actually use the equipment from the curling club and it's a little more convenient for the ice technicians."

Johnston says Stettler hosted the event this year and that they have reported it brought an economic boost to the town.

"It's just preliminary right now but they did happen to bring in some money for their community as a whole and also for the curling facility. We've asked for a final report from them so once we get that we'll have more solidified numbers around what the event gained economics wise for the community, but they said the budget projections were favourable so that's really positive."

The event will also help fundraise for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation and KidSport Okotoks.

The 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Curling Championships will take place Jan. 21- 26.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

High Caliber Curling; Okotoks Hosting 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Championship

Okotoks will be home to high caliber curling action next year. The town is playing host for the 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Curling Championships as the top 12 women's teams in the province will…

Closures Along 32nd Street Today

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of lane closures along 32nd Street today. Throughout the day, portions of Northbound 32nd Street will be closed as workers move down. These portions…

Summer Activity And Resource Guide Now Available Online

The town of Okotoks 2019 Summer Activity and Resource Guide is now available for viewing online. The community guide can be used to access information on aquatics, arts and culture, family and…

Town Council Looking To Connect With Residents

Okotoks Town Council is inviting residents to have a conversation with them about community initiatives, projects and services they are interested in or want more information on. The Okotoks Council…

Meech To Fight Election Ban In Court

Tim Meech says he'll be fighting his Elections Alberta ban in court. The Alberta Party Candidate for Livingstone-Macleod is facing a five year ban on running in a Provincial election after failing to…

Payless Closing All 248 Canadian Stores

The Okotoks Payless Shoe Source store does not yet have an official closing date after an announcement last week that all 248 North American locations will be closing. Stephen Marotta, Chief…

New Mayor For Turner Valley

Barry Crane is the new unofficial Mayor of Turner Valley. He was acclaimed Monday, February 25, as the only candidate to put his name forward for the position. But six people have stepped up to run…

Say "So Long" To Those Ads On The Sides Of Trucks

Don't expect to see those giant billboards on the sides of trucks along area highways for much longer. Foothills County is working to more or less ban them because they're a distraction and blocking…

Nomination Day Yesterday For A Pair Of Vacant Turner Valley Council Seats

Yesterday was nomination day in Turner Valley, as residents there will be curious to find out who's going to run for a couple of empty seats on Council in a byelection. The first vacancy is for the…

Snow Removal Crews Out In Westmount

Tuesday is Westmount's turn for snow removal. Crews will be out on Westridge Road from Westland Street to Westridge Drive. The Town is asking residents to remove vehicles and other items from…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login