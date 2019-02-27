High Caliber Curling; Okotoks Hosting 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Championship

Okotoks will be home to high caliber curling action next year.

The town is playing host for the 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Curling Championships as the top 12 women's teams in the province will go head to head to see who will carry on to the Scottie's national tournament.

Atina Ford Johnston, Co-Chair of the 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Championships, says there's a few reasons why they chose the Murray Arena at the Okotoks Recreation Centre over the rinks at Pason.

"The Murray Arena is an intimate setting. When the curlers compete I'm sure that it will be full of fans. Not that we wouldn't be able to fill the Pason arena, but I think the Murray is definitely achievable," she explains. "The other reason and probably the largest reason for us, was having the convenience of having the Murray right next to the curling club so we can actually use the equipment from the curling club and it's a little more convenient for the ice technicians."

Johnston says Stettler hosted the event this year and that they have reported it brought an economic boost to the town.

"It's just preliminary right now but they did happen to bring in some money for their community as a whole and also for the curling facility. We've asked for a final report from them so once we get that we'll have more solidified numbers around what the event gained economics wise for the community, but they said the budget projections were favourable so that's really positive."

The event will also help fundraise for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation and KidSport Okotoks.

The 2020 Scotties Women's Provincial Curling Championships will take place Jan. 21- 26.

