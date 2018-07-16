Helicopter Crash Claims Pilot's Life

One man is dead following the crash of an "ultra-light" helicopter on the banks of the Sheep River Sunday, July 15.

Okotoks and High River RCMP got the call around 5:30 p.m. when a fisherman along the river saw the crash and called 911.

It happened near the Davisburg Bridge on Highway 552.

The pilot and only person aboard the helicopter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transport Canada has taken over the investigation.

They have yet to identify the pilot.

