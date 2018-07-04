Heartland & Tin Star Filming Returns

Good news for fans of the hit TV shows Heartland and Tin Star.

Filming on both picks up again Wednesday in High River and continues for a couple of days this week, and one next week.

Today and tomorrow from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m.- 8 p.m., then next Monday from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Those hoping to catch a peak of the action can find them mainly on 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Avenue along 1st Street west and into George Lane Park.

