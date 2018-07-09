Heartland Spinoff Filming In Okotoks

A spinoff of the TV series Heartland will be filming in Okotoks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The show Hudson is set to be a web spin off series.

Crews will be out at the vacant site where the Old Creamery Building and Bullpen used to be on Riverside Drive as well as inside Grand Central Bar and Grill on Elizabeth Street.

Filming will also take place near the Sheep River at the Lions Campgroundn between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

On Wednesday they'll be back at the campground on the riverbank until 5 p.m.

