Health Trust Already One Third Booked For Photos With Santa

 While it's not Halloween yet, the Sheep River Health Trust is planning ahead to Christmas.

This week they opened online booking to the public for their annual Photos with Santa campaign which benefits health and wellness initiatives in the Foothills.

Tanya Thorn, Representative for the Sheep River Health Trust, says while it may seem early to be thinking about Christmas, spots are filling up fast.

"We've already had close to 200 spots booked for photos already. Now it's open to the general public so we have just under 600 spots available so we're a third booked already coming into the third week of October."

Thorn says there's a number of benefits to booking photos with Santa through the health trust.

"Booking a photo with Santa through the Sheep River Health Trust you're supporting a charity in this region and all the money goes back into this region versus going into the city to have those photos taken. We provide multiple photos through this process too so you get a USB stick with all the photos that are taken which is very different than a lot of the set ups in the city."

Another bonus of getting photos through the health trust is that there's no waiting in line, clients get to select the time and book an appointment for when their photos will be taken.

The health trust is also looking for a couple more photographers to volunteer for the photos. Those who are interested can learn more by calling (403) 995-5400.

Photos take place at the Okotoks Recreation Centre from Nov. 17- Dec. 15.

To book Photos with Santa through the Sheep River Health Trust click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

