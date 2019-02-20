Habitat For Humanity Build Completed In D'arcy

Two affordable homes came to completion last week in Okotoks as the Habitat for Humanity builds were completed in the D'arcy neighbourhood.

These two homes will provide affordable home ownership opportunities, with one family already settled in their dream home.

Avon, father of two and owner of a new habitat home, said in a written statement that his family," feels the comfort of living in a beautiful home without tiring ourselves working double or triple shifts."

Marilyn Boake, Chair of Habitat Southern Alberta's Foothills Regional Committee, said in a written statement that, "a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to make each project possible, and we love to see the impact we make in Foothills families' lives."

This duplex is a step in the direction of addressing the continued need for affordable and diversified housing in the Okotoks community.

On February 15th, habitat hosted a home dedication joined by sponsors, donors, community partners and volunteers to welcome the family.

The project was aided by contributions from numerous supporters, including Anthem United, Morrison Homes, GM Mechanical and Bold Electric. The Town of Okotoks also waived the building and development fees for this project, as well as donating xeriscaping.

The Foothills chapter for Habitat for Humanity has been in operation since 2012, previously building two homes in High River.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]