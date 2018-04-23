There are a few tips guys can keep in mind if they're looking to graduate in style this year.

Michael Lyons, manager with Man of Distinction Okotoks, says they've been matching graduating customers with suits for their big days since February.

He says this year's grad style for guys includes using accents to show off individual style.

"Alot of times you can look on blogs and see what's trending," Lyons says. "But right now, it seems to be pencil-thin suits and shorter pants that go with that suit so you can wear kind of a funky sock. So, just doing a little bit of online research, because the kids have such great access to the stuff online, that's what I would suggest before you come in."

He suggests it's a good idea for guys to be aware of the colours of their dates' dresses if possible, because many of them are looking to match socks, ties and pocket squares with those colour schemes.

He says currently it looks like the thinner the better when it comes to the fit of suits, while baggy fits and pleats are more old school.

Solid colour suits in brighter blues as well as greys and black seems to be in demand so far, and Lyons adds that subtle patterns, such as small checks or thin pinstrips, that can be easily accesorized with ties, pocket squares and socks are also popular. Some people seem to be making decisions solely on colour and fit, while others are on the hunt for brand names.

But regardless of the latest trends, graduation style really comes down to personality and the fashion comfort level of each graduate.

"How fashion-forward are you? What are you looking for that makes you feel comfortable? Those are things that we ask questions about and try to see what they're thinking," Lyons explains. "If you're a little fashion-forward then you're going to have a little shorter leg and tighter pants and let's pick some cool socks and maybe a cool pocket square to go with it. Everybody wants to be a little distinct, I guess, a little unique."

