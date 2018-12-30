Great Trail to Receive Nearly 2 Million Dollars for Upgrades

The Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail is to receive some funding and improvements in the new year.

The trail spans more than 24,000 kilometres, 3000 of which run through Alberta. It passes 77 Albertan cities and 24 rural municipalities.

Alberta Trailnet, a non-profit organization will manage 1.93 million dollars to improve the trail.

Upgrades to the trail include additional signage, the installation of bridges, fencing, and stabilization.

Over the years, the Alberta government has contributed over 10 million dollars to the trail.

