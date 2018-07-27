Granary Road Loft Lounge Extends Summer Hours

Details
The Granary Road Loft Lounge has extended some of its weekend hours to offer some extra time for patrons to enjoy the Rocky Mountain Cuisine.

Pauline Tapuska, Marketing Manager at Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts, says the loft is designed for patrons to enjoy the Canadiana Fare.

"It's comprised of the bakery, where you can get baked goods and delicious coffees, the kitchen, which is more for grab and go, and the lounge, which is designed for guests to come and enjoy some casual dining," said Tapuska.

Tapuska says they want to invite patrons to explore the Rocky Mountain Cuisine, comprised of mostly locally sourced goods, without feeling crunched for time.

"All of the game meat on the menu is sourced from our very own game ranch, we have bison and elk that we raise ourselves, so we're all about the farm to table concept. There's also locally sourced produce, beers and some really fantastic wines," she said.

The Granary Road Public Market closes at 5:30 p.m., but the new lounge hours are now extended until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until further notice.

