Grade One Students Venture Off School Grounds Yesterday

Two grade one students from St. Mary's school gave everyone a good scare yesterday after they did not return to their respective classes following their lunch break at approximately 12:47 p.m.

The staff at the school took immediate action, immediately notifying the RCMP and Board Office, deployed large teams from both the St Mary's staff and the Board Office to search for the students, and initiating a thorough search inside the school.

The students were located safe and unharmed at approximately 2:30 p.m., and it was discovered they had made the decision to run off school grounds.

There were a total of nine supervisors outside when the students left the grounds, five of which were on the grade one through three side of the playground.

St. Mary's school extends gratitude to the RCMP, St. Mary's and Board Office staff for their swift response in safely locating the students.

