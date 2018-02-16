Go Unplugged This Family Day

The Town of Okotoks is encouraging residents to disconnect to reconnect this Family Day.

On Monday, Feb. 19 Okotokians are encouraged to go "unplugged" for the day, putting away phones, computers and turning off the television.

Mark Doherty, Town of Okotoks Community Events Coordinator, says the Family Day Unplugged theme has been running for three years.

"What we're trying to do is encourage families to put the electronics down, whether it's getting out for a walk, playing a board game, reading a book," he says. "It's just to create the awareness of how much time is spent on that."

Doherty hopes by staying unplugged for the day individuals will realize how much time they really spend on their devices.

"A higher percentage of two to five year olds can play a computer game rather than ride a bike. By graduation the average teen will have spent more time watching screens than being in the classroom, playing sports, and talking to their parents combined."

He hopes all residents take a moment to disconnect, get out, and get active this coming Family Day.

There are numerous free activities scheduled at the Okotoks Recreation Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

