Gladys Ridge Search Goes Into Second Week

Calgary City Police aren't letting up on what they're calling a murder investigation at a rural property on Gladys Ridge just across the Highwood River from Aldersyde.

Police have been searching the property since early last week, as they say they're hunting for evidence around the disappearance and suspected killing of 35 year old Calgary man, Adam Stewart Young.

He's been missing from his beltline home since November of 2017.

So far no arrests have been made and police aren't saying much while the investigation is continues.

