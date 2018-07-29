Ghost Tours

Did you ever get the feeling something is there or someone is watching you, your spine tingles, the hairs on your back of your neck stand.

The temperature change you feel, your eyes widen and your heart beats just a bit faster. These are the feelings that make a good scary story better.

The Full Moon Ghost Tour is looking for your scary ghost stories, whether it's about a old building in Okotoks or just something you experienced.

They want you to come out to tour with them around Okotoks and share your ghost, specter, or spirit stories. Things that go bump in the night.

Last night, during the Summer Full Moon Ghost Tour people came out to share their stories.

Nagille Walsh, Museum Assistant says if you missed out on last nights tour, there will be a few more days of the tours coming up in the fall.

Tickets can be purchased at the Okotoks Art Gallery or by calling (403) 938-3204.

The tours will begin at the Okotoks Museum and Archives.