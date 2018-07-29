Details
Category: Local News

Did you ever get the feeling something is there or someone is watching you, your spine tingles, the hairs on your back of your neck stand.

The temperature change you feel, your eyes widen and your heart beats just a bit faster. These are the feelings that make a good scary story better.

The Full Moon Ghost Tour is looking for your scary ghost stories, whether it's about a old building in Okotoks or just something you experienced.

They want you to come out to tour with them around Okotoks and share your ghost, specter, or spirit stories. Things that go bump in the night.

Last night, during the Summer Full Moon Ghost Tour people came out to share their stories.

Nagille Walsh, Museum Assistant says if you missed out on last nights tour, there will be a few more days of the tours coming up in the fall.

Tickets can be purchased at the Okotoks Art Gallery or by calling (403) 938-3204.

The tours will begin at the Okotoks Museum and Archives.

More Local News

Dave Proctor Halts Run Across Canada In Winnipeg

Dave Proctor's run across Canada is over because of a debilitating back injury. The 37-year-old from Okotoks, is raising money for rare disease research, and he had to end his run east of Winnipeg.…

Small Backyard Shed Explosion Caused By Flammable Fumes

A small explosion in the backyard shed of an Okotoks home this afternoon brought a visit from the Okotoks Fire Department and RCMP. No one was injured in the blast, and the home owners had the flames…

Chris Koch Conquers His Goal To Tour Canada

With only his skateboard, and the kindness of strangers to rely on, Nanton's inspirational speaker Chris Koch has managed to make his way across Canada in 18 days. Koch started a few hours out of…

Ghost Tours

Did you ever get the feeling something is there or someone is watching you, your spine tingles, the hairs on your back of your neck stand. The temperature change you feel, your eyes widen and your…

Granary Road Loft Lounge Extends Summer Hours

The Granary Road Loft Lounge has extended some of its weekend hours to offer some extra time for patrons to enjoy the Rocky Mountain Cuisine. Pauline Tapuska, Marketing Manager at Canadian Rocky…

Fire Department Receiving Below Average Calls For This Time Of Year

The weekly report from the Okotoks Fire Department shows a slight decline in calls for this time of year. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief, says they responded to 15 calls, ranging from motor vehicle…

Inside Look At Okotoks Train History At Champion Park

Champion Park is opening up to the public for another sneak peak. On Aug. 4, the Town of Okotoks and MD of Foothills are hosting an open house for the public to come visit the 55 acre train park.…

Community Piano Area A Mess

It seems someone or a few someone's are making a big mess around the community piano beside Carlson's on Macleod in downtown High River. Town Councillor Bruce Masterman, who works as the Volunteer…

Local Salon Spot On For Environmentally Friendly Initiatives

Blunt Hair Studio here in Okotoks has taken steps above and beyond for environmentally friendly and recycling initiatives. Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist, says almost everything in use or…

Public Areas In Okotoks For Fruit Picking

Summer is sweet in Okotoks with public areas for fruit picking. Many of the Town's public parks and natural areas contain edible fruits including Saskatoon berries. Gordon White, Urban Forester for…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login