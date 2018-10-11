Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks residents will get a chance to build their own bumblebee boxes at an upcoming workshop.

Hosted by the Alberta Native Bee Council and the Town of Okotoks, the Native Bee Workshop will include a presentation on native bee populations as well as instructions for building and maintaining the boxes.

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist says keeping a bumblebee box will help the bees in more ways than one.

"We're going to be able to support the bumblebees in our area and provide them a place to live and to flourish, and by building these boxes people will be able to volunteer this information."

Biologist with the Alberta Native Bee Council Alexandria Farmer will be presenting and providing the bee boxes as well as information on how the boxes can be used to provide data for the ANBC in regards to the health of native bees.

The workshop is to be held on Wednesday, October 17th at the EPCOR centre from 7pm-8:30pm.

For more information and to sign up for the event, visit okotoks.ca

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Get to Know Native Bees at Upcoming Workshop

Okotoks residents will get a chance to build their own bumblebee boxes at an upcoming workshop. Hosted by the Alberta Native Bee Council and the Town of Okotoks, the Native Bee Workshop will include…

Literacy For Life To Benefit From Rooftop Rescue Campaign

Literacy for Life is one of the multiple foundations that will benefit from this weekend's upcoming annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Campaign. Sue Stegmeier, Executive Director for Literacy for Life,…

Department Reminding Residents Of Road Safety Protocols With EMS

The Okotoks Fire Department is looking to remind motorists of road safety protocols with EMS vehicles. The reminder comes as the department looks to spread education on all safety fronts for Fire…

Second Phase Of Local Transit Public Participation Set To Begin

Okotoks residents have one more chance to provide input on the proposed Public Transit Plan that is set to take effect early 2019 if approved by Town Council. Public participation on the project has…

Bringing Yoga & Art Together

The Okotoks Art Gallery is teaming up with Yogadown for the first Yoga in the Gallery event. The class will be beginner friendly with a focus on relaxation, breathing, and stretching. Jaime- Brett…

New Alberta School Curriculum Available for Viewing

Education Alberta's proposed curriculum for kindergarten to grade four is now available online for viewing from the public. Set for approval in December, the curriculum applies common sense and…

Town Council Approves Changes To Public Advisory Committees

Okotoks Town Council has approved changes to Public Advisory Committees in an effort to improve community influence in the town's decision-making processes. Elaine Vincent, Chief Administrative…

Phase One Of Millarville Arena Rebuild Ready For Market

The riding arena for the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society is nearing completion of phase one of its rebuild. The first phase includes heating, lighting, and ventilation and will be…

Bronze Medal for Okotoks Swimmer in Youth Olympic Games

Local athlete Finlay Knox won the bronze medal after an impressive performance at the Youth Olympic games in Buenos Aires on Monday. Knox is part of the Okotoks Mavericks Swim Team and took the…

Canadian Blood Services Celebrates Anniversary With New Look

Canadian Blood Services has hit a major milestone. To help celebrate their 20th anniversary, they recently unveiled a new look and spreading the message of "Together, we are Canada's lifeline.". Lisa…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login