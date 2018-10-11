Get to Know Native Bees at Upcoming Workshop

Okotoks residents will get a chance to build their own bumblebee boxes at an upcoming workshop.

Hosted by the Alberta Native Bee Council and the Town of Okotoks, the Native Bee Workshop will include a presentation on native bee populations as well as instructions for building and maintaining the boxes.

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist says keeping a bumblebee box will help the bees in more ways than one.

"We're going to be able to support the bumblebees in our area and provide them a place to live and to flourish, and by building these boxes people will be able to volunteer this information."

Biologist with the Alberta Native Bee Council Alexandria Farmer will be presenting and providing the bee boxes as well as information on how the boxes can be used to provide data for the ANBC in regards to the health of native bees.

The workshop is to be held on Wednesday, October 17th at the EPCOR centre from 7pm-8:30pm.

For more information and to sign up for the event, visit okotoks.ca

