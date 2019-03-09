Get Ready To Roll The Clocks Forward

As spring approaches, it's time to roll the clocks ahead this weekend.

Sunday morning at 2 a.m. the clocks will jump ahead one hour.

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

According to timeanddate.com, DST was first practiced in Canada by Ontario in 1908.

The time change also serves as a reminder to check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The first official day of spring is Mar. 20.

