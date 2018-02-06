Get Moving For Winter Walk Day

The Town of Okotoks is ready to get active for Winter Walk Day.

February 7 marks the initiative which was created by the Province to help get Albertans moving over the winter months.

Walking time will be logged by the Town at the Pason Centennial Arena and Crescent Point Regional Field House and submitted to Shape Alberta to see which community is the most active.

Mark Doherty, Community Events Coordinator for the Town, says looking at last years numbers, Okotoks is a fit community.

"There were about 300 people that came in to utilize that walking track throughout the day. It was a total of 129.58 hours that was walked and registered," he explains. "A lot of individuals, schools in particular, will walk around the schools or in their gymnasiums, or if it's a nice day people will prefer to be walking outside."

Doherty says the community is fortunate to have great facilities, not just for Winter Walk Day, but year round.

"Alberta's weather is such that we get a chinook come in, everything melts and then it freezes, and we have incredible trail systems and excellent care takers of those trails but unfortunately it's going to be icy so to have two indoor facilities that are free is absolutely phenomenal."

On Wednesday, Town staff will be on site to log walking time from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Pason and 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the Field House.

Anyone taking part in Winter Walk Day on their own is encouraged to log their activity towards Okotoks' total time by clicking here.

