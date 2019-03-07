George Freeman School Students Learn Diversity With Tasty Snacks

Details
Category: Local News

George Freeman School's Falcon Cafe in Strathmore has been getting some assistance from Foothills Advocacy In Motion, while participants are learning valuable life skills.

Beverly Roppel, Program Manager for the Strathmore Branch, says this is a great way for their participants to build skills.

"It gets us known in the community, socially networking. And it helps our new children coming into the society to know what abilities all our individuals have, so they can focus more on the abilities, instead of the disabilities," she said.

Roppel says the program has been a great success since it started at the beginning of February.

"We're making banana bread, puff wheat squares, rice krispy squares, cookies, and a cinnamon bar. It's kinda taken off, the school's a little bit of a distance from any store, and it's been really cold," she said.

George Freeman students are learning more about diversity and people with disabilities, while FAIM students are learning about retail, money handling and cooking skills.

FAIM participants assist with making treats on Mondays and baked goods to distribute with drinks. The future vision is to prepare healthy foods from scratch, and assist the school further with hot lunches.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

