Details
Category: Local News

The NDP's Candidate in Livingstone-Macleod is not impressed with the UCP's plan to repeal Bill 6.

Chain Lakes area rancher and M.D. of Ranchland Reeve, Cam Gardner, says what the NDP put in place in 2016 works, so why mess with it.

"What we've go now in place is a plan that covers our workers for more, for longer, it protects the farm owners from liability if someone is injured at work and for what the workers receive, it's actually cheaper."

UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he'll replace the NDP's Farm Workers Protection Act, with what he calls the "Farm Freedom Act" if his party takes power in the Spring election.

Ag Minister Oneil Carlier says scrapping Bill 6 would undermine workplace safety for farm workers.

More Local News

Barlow Says Butts Resignation A Sign SNC/Lavalin Scandal Is Serious

The intrigue around Parliament Hill over the SNC/Lavalin affair picked up a notch over the weekend with the resignation of the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, Gerald Butts. Foothills MP, John…

Gardner Promises To Fight For Bill 6 In Campaign

The NDP's Candidate in Livingstone-Macleod is not impressed with the UCP's plan to repeal Bill 6. Chain Lakes area rancher and M.D. of Ranchland Reeve, Cam Gardner, says what the NDP put in place in…

French Immersion Will Be Offered in Junior Kindergarten

The Foothills School Division is looking to add French Immersion to two Junior Kindergarten programs. If enough students sign up the program will be added to Joe Clark school in High River and Percy…

"United We Roll" Convoy Draws A Crowd On Parliament Hill

The "United We Roll" convoy hit Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 19. Foothills MP John Barlow says it was sight to see. "Honestly I had goose bumps walking up to the Hill this morning.…

Okotoks Gearing Up For Hometown Hockey Festivities

The Town of Okotoks is gearing up for the Hometown Hockey tour this weekend with a week of hockey themed activities and events. The Downtown Event Zone will see a Badges vs Okotoks Youth ball hockey…

Habitat For Humanity Build Completed In D'arcy

Two affordable homes came to completion last week in Okotoks as the Habitat for Humanity builds were completed in the D'arcy neighbourhood. These two homes will provide affordable home ownership…

Kenney, UCP Vow To Repeal Bill 6, Curriculum Changes and Take Pay Cuts

The United Conservative Party spent their Family Day long weekend gearing up for the coming provincial election. They gathered MLA's, Candidates and others in Edmonton for an "Election Readiness…

RCMP Say Okotoks Woman Deceased Following Car Crash

Police say an Okotoks woman lost her life following a car crash over the weekend. Around 12:08 p.m. on Feb. 17, Okotoks RCMP say they responded to a call of a single vehicle that hit a light standard…

Individual Alberta Campsites Now Open For Bookings

You can now book your 'Individual' Alberta campsites. While 'Group' and 'Comfort' camping site bookings opened up earlier this month with Kananaskis Country 'Backcountry' camping opening February 25.…

Calgary Woman Convicted Over Stolen Narcotics From Local Pharmacy

A Calgary woman who was arrested in 2017 was sentenced on Wednesday for stealing and reselling tablets from an Okotoks pharmacy. Loss Prevention from Safeway in Okotoks informed RCMP of the missing…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login