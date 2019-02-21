Gardner Promises To Fight For Bill 6 In Campaign

The NDP's Candidate in Livingstone-Macleod is not impressed with the UCP's plan to repeal Bill 6.

Chain Lakes area rancher and M.D. of Ranchland Reeve, Cam Gardner, says what the NDP put in place in 2016 works, so why mess with it.

"What we've go now in place is a plan that covers our workers for more, for longer, it protects the farm owners from liability if someone is injured at work and for what the workers receive, it's actually cheaper."

UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he'll replace the NDP's Farm Workers Protection Act, with what he calls the "Farm Freedom Act" if his party takes power in the Spring election.

Ag Minister Oneil Carlier says scrapping Bill 6 would undermine workplace safety for farm workers.