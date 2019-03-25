Gardner Not Sure About UCP Conservation Policy

The NDP's Cam Gardner isn't buying what Jason Kenney and the UCP are selling when it comes to their conservation policies.

The UCP say they have a plan to sell off some Crown Land to make up for land around Alberta being gobbled up by municipal annexation.

Gardner, who's running here in Livingstone-Macleod says he's surprised at Kenny's sudden change of heart.

"I find it puzzling that Mr. Kenney is making moves, choosing environmental stewardship and conservation planning, all of a sudden, when he's talking about cutting education, health care, day care and a whole bunch of services at the same time."

Gardner says he doesn't trust Kenney or the UCP to follow through on their promises of conservation.