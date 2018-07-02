Funnel Cloud Weather Advisory Issued by Environment Canada

A weather advisory has been issued from Environment Canada for possible funnel clouds.

The areas affected are as follows:

M.D. of Foothills near Blackie

Wheatland county near Strathmore and Carseland

Vulcan County near Vulcan, Arrowwood, Carmangay, Champion, Little Bow Reservoirs as well as areas northeast near Drumheller and southeast in the M.D. of Taber near Enchant.

These conditions will continue until this evening.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground.

However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm