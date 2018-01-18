FSD Wants Feedback on Policy 18

The Foothills School Division is looking for feedback on Policy 18 the Welcoming, Safe, Caring, Inclusive and Respectful Learning Environments policy..

The revisions are being proposed so their policy meets the requirements of Bill 24 - An Act to Protect Gay-Straight Alliances passed by the Provincial Government on December 15th, 2017.

The policy has been sent out to school councils for feedback and is available to review on their website.

If you have comments you wish to share with the Board of Trustees please submit them by emailing [email protected] no later than March 2, 2018.

All feedback will be shared with the board of trustees when they consider the final version of the policy.

Go to the Foothills School Division website to review the policy.