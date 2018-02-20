FSD Provides French Immersion Updates

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Board members of the Foothills School Division got an update on French Immersion education in the Divison recently.

Facilitator Leslie Doell said the program is growing every day.

"We have over 600 students that are enrolled in the French Immersion program," said Doell. "There has been nothing but growth. And we are seeing that there will be more and more growth across Foothills."

Provincially there are 44,000 students and across the country there are well over 300,000.

"There are school divisions where parents are lining up to enrol their students."

Doell is working on a lot of programs including ensuring students can write the French International Diplomas (DELF) which is a French language competency exam which is an international recognition of the students level of competence outside of France.

"We are aiming to have all of our French immersion teachers trained in the Delf."

There are new things happening with the partnership with the Nancy Metz Educational authority.

"We have three different projects a reciprocal student exchange, a two-week job shadowing for teachers and we are looking at a virtual platform so they can share their learning together."

They have a cultural piece which includes getting students involved in activities like a French Film Festival.

The program is working on teacher recruitment and student retention.
 
"We see all the benefits of bilingualism. There has been a lot of research on how it develops your brain. It is really good for kids with autism, and even for students that have learning difficulties. Two-thirds of the world is educated in a second language and no one every regrets learning a second language."

More Local News

B.C. Formally Challenges Wine Ban

The Government of British Columbia has launched a formal trade dispute in regards to Alberta's ban on B.C. wines. Bruce Ralston, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology made the announcement…

Arrest Made In Adrienne McColl Case

Alberta RCMP have made an arrest in a 16 year old murder case. In February of 2002, Nanton RCMP recovered the body of Adrienne McColl in a ranchers field, shortly after Valentine's day. They now have…

Town Invites Feedback on Downtown Plan

The Town of Okotoks will be hosting two open houses on the draft Downtown Urban Design Master Plan Tuesday, inviting residents to learn about the vision and provide feedback. Town of Okotoks Senior…

Sparse Turnout For Police Talk

Only about a dozen people came out for the High River Police Committee open house at the Memorial Centre Thursday, February 16. Police Committee members, including High River RCMP Staff Sergeant…

FSD Provides French Immersion Updates

Board members of the Foothills School Division got an update on French Immersion education in the Divison recently. Facilitator Leslie Doell said the program is growing every day. "We have over 600…

Crash Near Okotoks Claims One Life

A fatal collision Saturday night near Okotoks. The crash involved a single vehicle and took place on 112th Street West, about 1 kilometre north of Highway 549. RCMP say there was one fatality and…

Staying Off Storm Ponds & Utilizing Designated Outdoor Rinks

The Town of Okotoks is hoping residents are remembering to use one of their designated outdoor rinks instead of heading out on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River. There's a danger of falling…

Police Recover Stolen Truck

Okotoks RCMP are reminding residents of the Foothills to keep all valuables locked up after they arrested three people in possession of a stolen truck in the early morning hours on Valentine's day.…

Plenty Of Things To Keep You Busy This Family Day

Plenty of activities on tap for Family Day this long weekend. Jasmine Topham with Alberta Culture and Tourism says there's something for everyone. "So whether your interested in "Old Tyme" vehicles…

Anderson Wants More Action From Feds In Trade Dispute

This trade war between Alberta and B.C. could have been averted if the Premier had listened to the UCP months ago. That from Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, who says many in his party warned the Premier…

Town Hall Targets Rural Crime Concerns

Area politicians are joining forces to promote discussion about rural crime at an event this week. Foothills MP John Barlow and Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson will be hosting a town hall in Aldersyde to…

Students Working With Town On Traffic Safety Around Dr. Morris Gibson School

Students from Dr. Morris Gibson School are hoping their research on traffic safety around the school will result in changes from motorists. After traffic concerns were brought up at a school council…

Raiders Lacrosse Bouncing Back

The Okotoks Raiders are trying to move past the theft of over $200,000 from their bank accounts. Board Member, and former Calgary Roughnecks Owner, Brad Bannister, says they have a program to run,…

February Sees Emphasis On Heart Health In Women

February is Heart Month and this year the emphasis is being placed on heart disease in women. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, heart disease is the leading cause of premature death of…

Go Unplugged This Family Day

The Town of Okotoks is encouraging residents to disconnect to reconnect this Family Day. On Monday, Feb. 19 Okotokians are encouraged to go "unplugged" for the day, putting away phones, computers and…

A Couple Of Changes To Foothills Comic Con in 2018

Organizers with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society are already gearing up for the 2nd Annual Foothills Comic Con this October. The Society's Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup, says they're going to…

Kinettes Spa Raffle Brings Boost for Food Banks

Food banks in both Okotoks and High River will be getting a boost thanks to fundraising efforts by Foothills Kinettes. The group hosted a spa raffle that kicked off before Christmas and wrapped up…

Ski Accident Claims Life Of 10-Year-Old

A tragic incident at Castle Ski Resort has resulted in the death of a young girl. On Tuesday morning just before 11:30, Pincher Creek RCMP and EMS received reports a 10-year-old girl had sustained…

Protect Your Business From Cyber Criminals

There's an epidemic of local businesses suffering from cyber attacks. That from David Swan, the Director of the Cyber Intelligence Defence Centre in Vulcan. He says he's been kept very busy lately.…

RCMP Looking For Information in Cold Case Murder

RCMP Major Crimes Division is hoping the public can help solve a 16 year-old cold case murder. Cpl. Hal Turnbull says they are looking for information about the death of Adrienne McColl's who was…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Snowfall Warning Issued For Okotoks

Blast Of Winter Causing Problems On Area Highways

More Charges Against Alleged Cell Phone Thieves

Snow Squall Warning Ended

February Surpassing Average Snowfall Amounts

New Signs Hope To Increase Speed Limit Compliance

Barlow Says Feds Aren't Doing Enough In Pipeline Fight

"Safer Spaces" Making A Difference For Abused Women

Salvation Army Beat Fundraising Goal for 2017

Alberta Firefighters See New Cancer Supports

Province Bans Spear Hunting

Affordable Housing Task Force Needs Members

Late Entry Into French Immersion Looks Like a Go

Parks Alberta Issues Avalanche Warning for K-Country

First February Council Meeting Gets Underway This Afternoon

Residential Snow Removal Operations Start Again

Missed Call Scam Hitting Albertans

OJ Students Keep Health Top Of Mind

Library Sports New Event to Celebrate Olympics

Okotoks Increases Hours Logged By Nearly 50% At Winter Walk Day

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Habitat for Humanity Foothills Chapter 5th Annual Online Auction Fundraiser

20 February 2018 12:00 pm - 07 March 2018 8:00 pm

TBA





GriefShare

21 February 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Oscar Nominated Short Films

23 February 2018 6:00 pm

Rotary Performing Arts Centre (RPAC), Okotoks





Chinook Arts & Crafts Market

24 February 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Chinook Arts & Crafts Market





Lego Contest

24 February 2018 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





Login