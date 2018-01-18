FSD Kindergarten Registration Opens Soon

Only one week until Kindergarten registration opens for the Foothills School Division.

Children who turn five years old on or before December 31, 2018 are eligible to enter Kindergarten this September.

Parents can register their child by visiting their local elementary school and filling out a form.

Individuals must provide a Birth Certificate, immunization records, and proof of address.

Kindergarten Open Houses will run in Okotoks on January 25 at most schools, registration for Kindergarten also opens on this day.

For a full list of open houses in Okotoks and surrounding areas click here.

