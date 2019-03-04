FSD Gets Mental Health Funding Grant

The Foothills School Division is getting $200,000 a year for the next three years, for a total of $600,000, for mental health.

Director of Inclusive Learning Loriann Salmon says they were very happy to get the funding.

"We can certainly see that our schools and our partners are working super hard to support our kids around mental health and wellness," said Salmon. "We are also seeing an increased need there as well."

Salmon says the Division has been doing a lot of work already in area of mental health and wellness and with this grant they will be building on that.

"Things like trauma informed practices will continue to be an area of focus for us."

Along with the development of the social emotional competencies for children and youth through special curriculum.

They will also be focusing on evidence based practices like mentorship.

Salmon says they are looking forward to gathering a group of administrators together to do some strategic planning so the funds are spent in the best way possible.