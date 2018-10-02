FSD Cancels Some Bus Routes

A handful of buses in the Foothills School Division have been cancelled due to the snow, Tuesday, October 2.

The Divisions Manager of Communications, Candace Dennison, says the west country has seen much more snow than other spots which forced the cancellations.

"Although all of our schools are open and our buses are running. We are experiencing some delays across this Division. And some of our rural routes have actually been cancelled. Up in the northwest, Priddis, Red Deer Lake, High Country areas, there's actually over a foot of snow already, so those routes have been cancelled."

Dennison says while they monitor throughout the day, she says it's likely those buses won't be running Tuesday afternoon either, as once they cancel the bus in the morning, it usually stays cancelled for the day.

For more info you can follow the Foothills School Division on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as on their website.