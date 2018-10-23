FSD Byelection Results In More Questions Than Answers

Details
Voters in ward one of the Foothills School Division have picked a winner in a byelection.

However the winner is someone who can't win.

Jeannine Tucker got 60 votes compared to 43 for Jack Molyneux.

Tucker was the former Trustee who was forced from her seat last year over a conflict of interest.

Days before the election, she'd filed a disclaimer, which basically states, even if she won the election, she couldn't take the seat.

However that leaves Molyneux in limbo, as the School Board will now have to meet to decide what to do next.

