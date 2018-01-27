From The Big City To Okotoks, Calling Elma Street Home

A new business in town is celebrating its relocation to Okotoks from Calgary.

Balance Everywear, a women's active wear boutique and wellness centre, was formerly located in Mackenzie Towne. Shawna Stienwand, owner, decided to move her store to Okotoks due to what she describes as the comfortable, close-knit community feel with potential for growth.

Stienwand says there's a number of differences in having her business in downtown Okotoks compared to the big city.

"The warm welcoming from the neighbours whether it's the other local businesses here on Elma Street or the residential neighbours themselves, like our neighbour bringing us cookies, all stopping in and saying hi, introducing themselves and everyone being interested and excited," she explains. "You feel like you're not coming to work here, you're just coming to your second home downtown."

Elma Street is home to a variety of other businesses including Mint and Maple, Twenty-Two Collective, Kinder Cottage, 94 Take the Cake, Vocare Hair Studio, Thelma and Thistle, Lineham House Galleries, Blue Curtain Technology, and many others.

For Stienwand, downtown Okotoks and Elma Street have a warmer and more inviting appeal compared to larger, box store locations.

She says when it comes to paperwork, there was quite a contrast in working with the Town compared to Calgary.

"They were always open to meetings, conversations and me asking questions and emailing... excellent with communication and explaining the process to me. It was more personable and community based here dealing with Okotoks. In Calgary trying to even get a response sometimes was a chore in itself, so a completely different feeling and experience."

In 2015, Okotoks ranked fourth as one of Canada's top places to start and grow a business according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business rankings.

For more information about Okotoks' business community and starting a business in town click here.

