Friends of the Bar U Are Gearing Up For Busy Weekend

Since 1993, the Friends of the Bar U, have been working behind the scenes of the Historical Ranch just South of Longview, AB.

The not for profit group is made up of 13 board members and 10 committees who assist Parks Canada in the day to day operations of the Ranch.

President of the Friends of the Bar U, Marian Anton, says their responsibilities include livestock managment.

"We purchase some of the saddle horses and draft horses when the need arises, and we maintain a small herd of cows and calves on the ranch for visitors to view. They stay there year round, we maintain the herd at about 30 head, and we calve them out in the spring."

Anton says, the cattle are at the ranch for an educational purpose, as it gives the interpreters something to show the visitors about the history of cattle at the Bar U Ranch.

She says, the group also runs the Gift Shop, looks after hiring summer students, and hosts other special events, such as the Old Time Ranch Rodeo.

This Saturday is the Friends' major fundraiser called the Stockman's Dinner happening in High River, where they will honor three local historic ranching families, Anton says.

"This year, we are honoring the Robertson family from the Longview area, and the Feist family, and also for the first time ever, which we're quite excited about, the Eden Valley Stoney Tribe. They're bringing a presentation about the history that they have with the Bar U as well."

Anton says, all the funds generated from the night are put back into improvements on the Ranch.

For more information about the Stockman's Dinner, you can contact Anton at 403-868-2503.

You can visit their website for more information on the group.



Send your news tips, story ideas and comments to [email protected]