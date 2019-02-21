French Immersion Will Be Offered in Junior Kindergarten

The Foothills School Division is looking to add French Immersion to two Junior Kindergarten programs.

If enough students sign up the program will be added to Joe Clark school in High River and Percy Pegler in Okotoks.

Director of Early Learning Cathy Fielden says they will need a 12 students to sign up in each school to get it off the ground.

"We think there will be some interests because there aren't any other programs, French Immersion Junior Kindergarten, in those two communities," said Fielden.

French immersion currently starts in Kindergarten in both schools.