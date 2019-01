Granary Road is offering a free family skate for anyone who wants to lace them up and enjoy this beautiful weekend.

With the temperature slated to be warm and sunny, this is a perfect opportunity for residents to enjoy and get some exercise.

The skate will be from 9:30am until 5:30pm both Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some links:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1151940304966980/

https://granaryroad.com/event/free-family-skate-2/