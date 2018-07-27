Details
Category: Local News

The latest Stats-Can crime numbers show RCMP in rural areas are having to do a whole lot more with less.

Overall rural crime is up 30 per cent nation wide, and in Alberta rural crime is 38 per cent higher than urban crime.

The President of the Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association Don Larson says these numbers go a long way towards vindicating the RCMP from much of the criticism they receive.

"I think it also demonstrates that the fact there was an increase in funding. There was 10$ million put into trying to address the issue. And I think that everybody's in agreement that we have seen positive results. Which illustrates that if the money and resources are provided to the RCMP we can get results."

Larson says it's imperative rural crime watch groups continue to work closely with the RCMP to help stem the rising tide of rural crime in our region.

 

Read More: Stats Prove Rural Crime Is Growing Fast

More Local News

FRCW President Not Surprised By Crime Stats

The latest Stats-Can crime numbers show RCMP in rural areas are having to do a whole lot more with less. Overall rural crime is up 30 per cent nation wide, and in Alberta rural crime is 38 per cent…

Foothills AIM Society Fundraiser A Success

A big Stampede event turned into a good day for the Foothills Advocacy in Motion Society. They raised about $700 at a BBQ and family friendly event at the George in Okotoks during Stampede week. Team…

Update To Scratch And Win Ticket Campaign

Match 4 Scratch and Win tickets have been circulating through Okotoks and the surrounding areas in the past couple of weeks, prompting questions from residents about the campaign's validity. An…

Stats Prove Rural Crime Is Growing Fast

We all know rural crime in the Foothills is on the rise, but a new Stats-Can report tells us just how bad it's getting. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba account for half the rural crime in Canada.…

Local Salon Spot On For Environmentally Friendly Initiatives

Blunt Hair Studio here in Okotoks has taken steps above and beyond for environmentally friendly and recycling initiatives. Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist, says almost everything in use or…

Another Successful Charity Event In Okotoks Last Weekend

A charity event in Okotoks last weekend helped raise funds for a scholarship program for survivors of domestic abuse. Jordan Guildford, Founder of Gems For Gems, says the program was developed to…

Tuberculosis Case Confirmed In Calgary Zone

A case of tuberculosis was confirmed in the Calgary Cone by Alberta Health Services. This week AHS sent notification letters to 81 people who may have been exposed to the disease. The letters contain…

Working With Your Spouse Can Work

When a husband and wife team up for work outside the home, it can be an interesting journey, to say the least. Michelle Morrison, Part-Owner and Stylist at Blunt Hair Studio in Okotoks, says she and…

Cause Of Fire On Knowles Avenue Still Under Investigation

The Okotoks Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a home on Knowles Avenue last week. Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says the fire appears to have started on…

Community Comes Together To Help Victims Of Knowles Avenue Fire

Neighbours and the Okotoks community have come together to help the victims of the Knowles Avenue fire last week. Naydene Lewis, who lives just a few doors down from the home at 18 Knowles Avenue,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login