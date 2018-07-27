FRCW President Not Surprised By Crime Stats

The latest Stats-Can crime numbers show RCMP in rural areas are having to do a whole lot more with less.

Overall rural crime is up 30 per cent nation wide, and in Alberta rural crime is 38 per cent higher than urban crime.

The President of the Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association Don Larson says these numbers go a long way towards vindicating the RCMP from much of the criticism they receive.

"I think it also demonstrates that the fact there was an increase in funding. There was 10$ million put into trying to address the issue. And I think that everybody's in agreement that we have seen positive results. Which illustrates that if the money and resources are provided to the RCMP we can get results."

Larson says it's imperative rural crime watch groups continue to work closely with the RCMP to help stem the rising tide of rural crime in our region.

