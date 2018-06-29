  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A former resident of Okotoks is heading to Toronto as a finalist for the Miss Teen Canada pageant this summer.

Ayden Kosko, born in High River and raised here in Okotoks, says her first pageant experience was a bit nerve racking.

"It was really scary the first time, but when you do them more, it's fun because you can be a role model for the little girls, it's really cool," she said.

15-year-old Ayden was crowned Miss Lloydminster in October 2017, and is excited to take her talents to the next level of competition. She will show case her dancing talents with a 911 dance, as a tribute to her father and grandfather who are in the army and navy.

Kosko says she was shocked when she got word of her acceptance, to say the least, but is ready and looking forward to the challenge.

"I was so excited because i got picked out of over a thousand people. I was so shocked, so my mom and i got a whole bunch of dresses and all the stuff we needed. We're already pretty much packed, because we're ready for it," she said.

Ayden says one of her favourite parts of the pageant circuit is role modelling for the younger girls who have dreams the same as her were when she was little and just starting out.

Online voting for the competition begins on July 1st, and Ayden says she wants to involve the town she loves and grew up in on her journey, and hopes her friends and family back home will support her.

You can cast your vote for Ayden by visiting mcgpvoting.com.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Former Local Teen Heads To Toronto As A Finalist For Miss Teen Canada

A former resident of Okotoks is heading to Toronto as a finalist for the Miss Teen Canada pageant this summer. Ayden Kosko, born in High River and raised here in Okotoks, says her first pageant…

Local Teacher Takes French Immersion To California

A local grade one teacher is venturing to Los Angeles this summer to assist with starting a Kindergarten French Immersion program. Sophie Durand, grade one teacher at Ecole Good Shepard, says she's…

Record Breaking Event For Eagle 100.9 & Sheep River Health Trust

A record breaking event for Eagle 100.9 and the Sheep River Health Trust on Thursday. The two joined forces for 14 hours of live broadcasting out of Okotoks Sobeys for the annual Together We Make a…

A Truck Ignites in Flames On Highway 2

A truck ignited in flames this afternoon on Thursday June 28 2018, at 12:45pm. The one tonne vehicle caught on flame on Highway 2 northound near the Mazeppa turnoff. MD of Foothills Fire Inspector…

Canadian Blood Services Seeing Drop In Donations

Canadian blood services is hoping to fill appointments at an upcoming clinic in the Foothills. Over the summer CBS typically experiences a drop in donations due to busy schedules and vacations which…

NDP Painting A Rosy Picture Of Alberta's Economic Fortunes

The Alberta NDP says the Province's economic and employment prospects are looking up. In their 2017-2018 Annual Report they say economic growth is predicted to be up by 2.7 per cent by the end of…

Eagle 100.9 & Sheep River Health Trust Are Radiothon Ready

It's a big day for health and wellness initiatives in the Foothills. Eagle 100.9 has partnered with the Sheep River Health Trust again for the annual Together We Make a Difference Radiothon. The…

RCMP Investigating Copper Wire Theft

RCMP are investigating a theft from an industrial gas site earlier this week. High River police say around 2- 4 a.m. on Monday that a suspect or suspects stole a large amount of copper wire from the…

Okotoks Town Council Prepares For Cannabis Legalization

Town of Okotoks Council has released the new regulations bylaw amendments for recreational cannabis retail stores and public consumption. Administration consulted the public through an online survey,…

Dave Proctor To Contribute To Medical Study As He Makes His Way Across The Country

The Foothills Medical Stephenson Cardiac Imaging Centre will be performing a never before study on the effects of long term strenuous exercise on the heart and cardiovascular system, compliments of…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login