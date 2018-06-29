Former Local Teen Heads To Toronto As A Finalist For Miss Teen Canada

A former resident of Okotoks is heading to Toronto as a finalist for the Miss Teen Canada pageant this summer.

Ayden Kosko, born in High River and raised here in Okotoks, says her first pageant experience was a bit nerve racking.

"It was really scary the first time, but when you do them more, it's fun because you can be a role model for the little girls, it's really cool," she said.

15-year-old Ayden was crowned Miss Lloydminster in October 2017, and is excited to take her talents to the next level of competition. She will show case her dancing talents with a 911 dance, as a tribute to her father and grandfather who are in the army and navy.

Kosko says she was shocked when she got word of her acceptance, to say the least, but is ready and looking forward to the challenge.

"I was so excited because i got picked out of over a thousand people. I was so shocked, so my mom and i got a whole bunch of dresses and all the stuff we needed. We're already pretty much packed, because we're ready for it," she said.

Ayden says one of her favourite parts of the pageant circuit is role modelling for the younger girls who have dreams the same as her were when she was little and just starting out.

Online voting for the competition begins on July 1st, and Ayden says she wants to involve the town she loves and grew up in on her journey, and hopes her friends and family back home will support her.

You can cast your vote for Ayden by visiting mcgpvoting.com.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]